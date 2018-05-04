

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) Friday reported that its net income for the first quarter edged down 2 percent to 1.7 billion euros, and earnings per share slid by 2 percent to 1.83 euros. Adjusted for special items and amortization of intangible assets, earnings per share totaled 1.93 euros.



However, EBIT for the period rose 3 percent to 2.5 billion euros.



Sales for the first quarter edged down 1 percent to 16.6 billion euros, mainly due to negative currency effects in all segments. However, higher sales prices and increased volumes had a positive impact on sales. All segments except Performance Products recorded volumes growth.



In addition, BASF confirmed the sales and earnings forecasts for the full year 2018.



The Board and the Supervisory Board have proposed that the dividend be raised to 3.10 euros per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX