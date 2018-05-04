

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders declined 17.3 percent to 1.57 billion euros from last year's 1.89 billion euros.



Excluding exceptional items and IFRIC 21, attributable profit was down 3.8 percent.



Pre-tax income dropped 18.1 percent to 2.26 billion euros from 2.75 billion euros in the first quarter 2017. It was down 7.6% for the operating divisions.



The operating income fell 25.6 percent from last year to 1.92 billion euros. It was down by 9.8% for the operating divisions, and down 5% excluding IFRIC 21.



The gross operating income dropped 20.1 percent to 2.54 billion euros.



At 8.26 billion euros, the Group's operating expenses were up 1.7%.



Revenues totaled 10.80 billion euros, down 4.4% from 11.30 billion euros last year. The prior year result included the exceptional impact of 148 million euros in capital gain from the sale of Shinhan shares.



The revenues of the operating divisions were down 1.4%, reflecting an unfavourable foreign exchange effect. Domestic Markets revenues edged up 0.4% due to the good business development partly offset by the low interest rate environment. Revenue grew 3.8 percent at International Financial Services, driven by the development of the businesses, but down by 9.8% at CIB due to a lacklustre market context in Europe compared to the first quarter 2017.



The company noted that there was good business development in the context of economic recovery in Europe but results recorded an unfavourable exchange rate effect as well as the impact of a lacklustre market context.



