

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported Friday lower profit in its first quarter, as higher revenue was more than offset by higher operating expenses. Further, the Board announced a first interim dividend for 2018 of $0.10 per ordinary share.



The company also said it intends to initiate a share buy-back of up to $2 billion which is expected to commence shortly. In light of the current growth opportunities, HSBC expects this to be the only share buy-back in 2018.



John Flint, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Our global businesses performed well in the first quarter, maintaining momentum from the end of 2017. We continue to benefit from interest rate rises and economic growth, particularly in Asia. Our primary focus is to grow the businesses safely, and we have increased investment to deliver that aim. We intend to deliver positive jaws for 2018.'



For the first quarter, profit before tax dropped 4 percent to $4.76 billion from last year's $4.96 billion.



Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company declined to $3.09 billion from $3.13 billion last year. Earnings per share were $0.15, lower than $0.16 a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $6.03 billion, compared to $6.21 billion last year.



Operating expenses of $9.4 billion climbed 13 percent, primarily reflecting investments to grow the business and enhance the firm's digital capabilities, and the effects of currency translation. Adjusted operating expenses were 8 percent higher.



In the quarter, reported revenue of $13.71 billion was 6 percent higher than $12.99 billion a year ago, driven by higher deposit margins and balance growth in Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment, and GLCM growth within CMB, notably in Asia. These increases were partly offset by lower revenue in Corporate Centre.



Adjusted revenue of $13.85 billion was 3 percent higher, excluding the effects of currency translation and movements in significant items.



Net interest income increased to $7.46 billion from last year's $6.79 billion. Net interest margin of 1.67 percent was 4 basis points higher than that for 2017.



Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment's adjusted profit before tax was 5 percent higher and adjusted revenue grew 9 percent from last year to $5.67 billion, 8 percent growth in both subdivisions.



Commercial Banking adjusted profit before grew 12 percent and adjusted revenue grew 10 percent.



Global Banking and Markets adjusted profit before tax fell 5 percent, reflecting mainly an increase in operating expenses, while adjusted revenue was broadly unchanged.



In Hong Kong, HSBC shares were trading at HK$77.10, down 0.77 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX