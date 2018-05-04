Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-04 / 07:31 *Manz AG: Major order from automotive industry for automated assembly in the field of the electric powertrain* *- *_Successful development of the LightAssembly platform convinces Tier1 automotive supplier _ _- Cross-segment knowledge transfer offers customers comprehensive solutions in the electric powertrain sector_ Reutlingen, May 4th, 2018 - Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer, has received a major order in the double-digit million euro range in the Electronics business segment from a global electronics company. The order to manufacture the central contacting system for battery cells in electric vehicles is based on the modular _LightAssembly_ platform. Contacting systems are integrated into the electrical energy storage system in order to allow series or parallel connection of lithium-ion battery cells or to carry out voltage measurements in each cell and temperature measurements in the module. The overall order was divided into two equal parts: Manz AG has already received the first tranche, the second one is expected for the third quarter of 2018. The order allows Manz AG to enter another key field within the electrical vehicle powertrain. Originally designed for the consumer electronics industry, Manz AG has successfully developed its trusted _LightAssembly_ platform for use in the automotive industry as well. Its modular units were combined to create a customer-specific solution that uses a wide range of technologies: from assembly to ultrasound welding, bonding, soldering, laser welding, cleaning, and automated function tests. At the same time, the _LightAssembly_ platform offers the flexibility needed for modern production processes. The assembly line can be adapted to different sizes and designs via software in order to produce different types of contacting systems for battery cells on the line. Eckhard Hörner-Marass, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "The order is a great success for Manz AG and is impressive evidence of how we can develop new areas with our broad technological expertise. In the past, in terms of e-mobility we concentrated on battery cell production systems in our Energy Storage segment. Now, with our expertise in the Electronics segment we can also offer automated assembly systems for the mass production of intelligent main assemblies used in electric powertrains. And with our flexible *B*attery *L*aser *S*ystem BLS 500 for welding both components, we can offer our customers the ideal platform for any necessary laser applications. Because of this, we are highly confident we will continue to secure further orders in this field in the future as well." *Company profile: * *Manz AG - passion for efficiency* As a globally leading high-tech equipment manufacturer, Manz AG, based in Reutlingen, Germany, is a pioneer for innovative products in fast-growing markets. Founded in 1987, the company has expertise in five technology sectors: automation, laser processing, and measurement technology, as well as wet chemical and roll-to-roll processes. These technologies are deployed and continuously developed by Manz in the three strategic business segments of "Electronics," "Solar," and "Energy Storage." The company has been listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006 and currently develops and manufactures in Germany, China, Taiwan, Slovakia, Hungary, and Italy. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently has around 1,700 employees, about half of which are located in Asia. With its claim "passion for efficiency," Manz makes the following service promise to its customers active in dynamic future-oriented industries: offering production equipment with the highest degree of efficiency and innovation. With Manz AG's comprehensive expertise in the development of new production technologies along with the equipment required for this, the company makes a significant contribution to reducing production costs for end products and making these accessible to a broad range of buyers around the world. *Contact* cometis AG Claudius Krause Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28 Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66 E-mail: krause@cometis.de Manz AG Axel Bartmann Phone: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395 Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99 E-mail: abartmann@manz.com End of Media Release Issuer: Manz AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-05-04 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Manz AG Steigäckerstr. 5 72768 Reutlingen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0 Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99 E-mail: info@manz.com Internet: http://www.manz.com ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 WKN: A0JQ5U Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 682435 2018-05-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2018 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)