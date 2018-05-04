

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Friday as investors fret about the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks and look ahead to the release of U.S. jobs report due later in the day for directional cues.



Employment is expected to increase by 192,000 jobs in April after rising by 103,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.



Asian stocks are broadly lower amid lack of fresh catalysts, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. The dollar extended losses and bond yields slid after a surprising slowdown in euro zone inflation while oil prices inched up on concerns about U.S sanctions on Iran.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors fretted about the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks and a report showed growth in the U.S. services sector slowed for a third straight month in April.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up marginally while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid around 0.2 percent.



European markets closed firmly in the red on Thursday as weak Eurozone inflation data added to concerns that economic growth may be picking up more slowly than hoped.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.7 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.9 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell by half a percent.



