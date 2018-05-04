sprite-preloader
Freitag, 04.05.2018

WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
04.05.2018 | 08:05
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today

The shares in Schibsted ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.75 per share as from today, 4 May 2018.

SCHIBSTED ASA
Oslo, 4 May 2016
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

