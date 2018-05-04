

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar slipped against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Friday.



The kiwi declined to 1.0756 against the aussie, its lowest since March 22.



The kiwi dropped to 0.7022 against the greenback and 1.7069 against the euro, from its early 4-day high of 0.7053 and a 2-week high of 1.7002, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 76.96 against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 76.59.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 1.09 against the aussie, 0.69 against the greenback, 1.72 against the euro and 75.00 against the yen.



