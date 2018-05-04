

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) reported that owing to lower sales, first-quarter EBIT declined to 47 million euros from 50 million euros last year. At Group level, however, operating profit margin remained unchanged at 3.7%.



First-quarter Group sales were 1.26 billion euros compared to 1.35 billion euros for the same quarter the previous year. The decline of 6.6% was due entirely to weaker first quarter sales growth at Defence. Adjusted for currency effects, Group sales trailed the previous year's figure by 3.7%. The first quarter witnessed a sharp increase in order intake at Group level, which rose to 1.599 billion euros. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the first quarter of the previous year.



For 2018, the company projects operating margin will be around 7%. Rheinmetall AG's annual sales are set to rise organically by 8% to 9% in the current fiscal year.



