Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialist biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases, announces today that it has received approval from the French National Agency of Medicine and Health Products Safety (ANSM) to initiate a pivotal phase II/III trial in Europe with its lead candidate ADV7103 in Cystinuria.

ADV7103 is an innovative product that has been designed to address two orphan nephrological indications: dRTA (distal renal tubular acidosis) and Cystinuria.

Cystinuria is a rare hereditary disease associated with the abnormal transport of amino acids in the renal tubule which leads to the recurrent formation of large kidney stones. The disease can develop at any age, but clinical symptoms usually appear during the first 20 years of life, affecting one in every 7,000 people in Europe. The Company estimates that these patients represent a population of approximately 70,0001 in Europe. There is currently no registered first-line treatment in Europe for Cystinuria.

The forthcoming pivotal European phase II/III clinical trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ADV7103 in patients with Cystinuria. This study follows positive pivotal phase III data of ADV7103 in dRTA in Europe, an indication for which Advicenne is currently preparing its registration with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which it expects to file by the end of 2018.

Dr Luc André Granier, co-founder and CEO of Advicenne, comments: "We are delighted to have gained the authorization to initiate this pivotal clinical trial in Cystinuria. ADV7103 has been designed to address critical unmet medical needs in two renal orphan indications, and we strongly believe there is a real potential for this new drug candidate to improve the treatment and quality of life of patients with Cystinuria and as was shown in patients with dRTA.

