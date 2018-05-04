

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) anounced that Andrew Bonfield, Group CFO, has informed the Board that he will be leaving the company to take on a role in a US public company. He will step down from his position and from the Board following the AGM on 30 July 2018.



Andy Agg, currently Group Tax and Treasury Director, will become Interim CFO pending the appointment of a permanent Group CFO. The Board will now initiate a thorough process which will include both internal and external candidates to identify a permanent successor for Andrew.



