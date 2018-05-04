Stockholm, May 4, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Africa Energy Corp.'s shares (short name: AEC) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Africa Energy Corp. ("Africa Energy") belongs to the oil and gas sector and is the 27th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



Africa Energy is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets in South Africa and Namibia. The company's long-term goal is to create shareholder value by building an attractive portfolio of exploration and production assets across Africa. Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies and is currently also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". For more information, please visit: www.africaenergycorp.com.



"We are excited to join the other Lundin Group companies listed on Nasdaq First North," said Garrett Soden, President and CEO of Africa Energy. "We expect the secondary listing in Stockholm to increase our trading liquidity and provide access to a wider retail and institutional investor base in Europe."



"We congratulate Africa Energy on its successful Nasdaq First North listing," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Africa Energy will make a compelling addition to our oil and gas sector, and we look forward to supporting the company with the increased investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq First North listing."



Africa Energy Corp. has appointed Pareto Securities AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



