

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc. (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its first-quarter RevPAR was up 3.5%, with rate up 1.9% and occupancy up 1.0%pt. The earlier timing of the Easter weekend, which in 2018 was split evenly between March and April, had a negative impact on RevPAR growth in the Americas and Europe.



In Americas, RevPAR was up 2.9%, with the US up 2.2%. Trading in the US was impacted by a number of both positive and negative factors; we estimate that underlying growth was approximately 2.5%. Elsewhere in the region, Canada was up 7%, benefitting from a robust convention calendar, whilst Latin America and the Caribbean were up 16%, aided by reduced industry supply following hurricane activity in late 2017.



In Mexico RevPAR was flat, adversely impacted by the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the US dollar.



Keith Barr, Chief Executive of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, said, 'Our roll out of IHG Concerto, incorporating our new Guest Reservation System, continues at pace, with more than 1,000 hotels now using the platform, and we are on-track to complete roll-out by the end of 2018 / early 2019.'



In Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa, RevPAR was up 2.9% in the first-quarter. Continental Europe RevPAR was up 6% with continued recovery in terror impacted markets (France and Belgium both up high single digits, Turkey up double digits) offset partly by an adverse trade fair calendar in Germany (down 2%).



In the UK, RevPAR was down 1% (London down 3%, provinces up 1%) due to strong prior year comparables and the shift in the timing of Easter. Elsewhere, Middle East RevPAR was down 6% due to high supply growth, Australia was up 4% with strong corporate demand in key cities, whilst Japan, up 3%, benefitted from strong transient demand related to the Chinese New Year.



RevPAR was up 11.0% in Q1, with 10% growth in mainland China, which benefitted from an extended build up to Chinese New Year in February. Double digit RevPAR growth in tier 1 and tier 2 cities was driven by strong transient, corporate and meetings demand.



