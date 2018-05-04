

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc (PSON.L) said that sales in the first quarter increased 1% in underlying terms, with 3% growth in North America and 6% in Core partially offset by a 12% decline in the Growth segment due to the phasing of sales in the company's South African school courseware business.



U.S. higher education courseware revenues grew slightly as lower gross sales were offset by lower returns from the channel.



Pearson noted that the cost efficiency program it presented in August 2017 is on track to deliver 300 million pounds of annualized cost savings by 2020, with cumulative savings by the end of 2018 of 95 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company maintained its guidance range for 2018 with operating profit of 520 million pounds to 560 million pounds, adjusted earnings per share of 49 pence to 53 pence, and cash conversion in excess of 90 percent.



Perason said its US K-12 courseware business remains classified as held-for-sale with negotiations on the disposal progressing.



