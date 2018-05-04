

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported Friday that its first-quarter profit before tax surged to 885 million euros from last year's 74 million euros.



Adjusted profit before tax was 246 million euros, compared to 93 million euros a year ago. The prior year results have been restated.



Profit after tax surged 1,293 percent to 794 million euros, and basic earnings per share grew 1,440 percent to 38.5 euro cents.



Profit after tax before exceptional items was 206 million euros, compared to 72 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 9.6 euro cents, compared to 3.2 euro cents a year ago.



Operating profit after exceptional items grew 552 percent to 919 million euros.



Total revenue increased 2.1 percent to 5.02 billion euros from last year's 4.92 billion euros. Passenger revenue grew 3.4 percent to 4.42 billion euros.



Passenger unit revenue for the quarter was down 0.7 percent on a reported basis to 6.21 euro cents, but up 3.5 percent at constant currency.



Capacity or available seat kilometres grew 4.1 percent to 71.09 billion ASKs. million)



Looking ahead, the company still expects its operating profit for 2018 to show an increase year-on-year. Both passenger unit revenue and non-fuel unit costs are expected to improve at constant currency.



