

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc. (IPF.L), in its first-quarter trading update, said that the Group made a good start to the year and traded in line with its expectations. Credit issued increased by 3% driven by IPF Digital and Mexico home credit, offset partially, as expected, by a modest contraction in European home credit markets. Credit quality and collections remain good and annualised impairment as a percentage of revenue was 26.4% compared to 27.8% at the 2017 year end.



As previously indicated, the company has now consolidated our Northern and Southern European home credit businesses into one reporting segment. European home credit generates the cash and the capital that is used to fund growth opportunities and returns to shareholders. Credit issued contracted year-on-year by 4% reflecting a continued challenging regulatory and competitive environment, together with a stronger than expected performance in Romania offset by a slightly weaker outcome in the other markets.



The company noted that its home credit operation in Mexico performed well and delivered a 5% increase in credit issued growth in the first quarter against strong comparative numbers. This was in line with our expectations. It expects this rate of growth to accelerate as it moves through 2018 driven by geographical expansion, increased micro-business lending and improving customer penetration rates in selected longer-established branches. For the year as a whole, expectations for credit issued growth remain unchanged at around 12% to 15%.



The company said it remains focused on serving customers responsibly within a regulatory and competitive landscape that it expects will remain challenging. It continues to improve the sustainability of our European home credit businesses by investing to create a more modern, efficient and higher credit quality operation that provides a good service to customers and delivers strong returns to reward shareholders and fund growth opportunities in Mexico home credit and IPF Digital operations.



