

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC (MLC.L) reported that its first-quarter profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 8 million pounds from 3 million pounds, prior year. Profit before tax increased to 26 million pounds from 13 million pounds.



First-quarter revenue declined 2.7% to 217 million pounds from 223 million pounds, a year ago. On a constant currency basis, Group revenue increased by 3.3%. Group RevPAR fell by 3.1% to 68.48 million pounds from 70.66 million pounds, prior year. In constant currency, RevPAR increased by 3.2%.



Kwek Leng Beng, Chairman, said: 'Performance over the first three months of the year was mixed. London declined and Europe is showing indications of weakness, whilst our Millennium Broadway New York hotel continues to hold back overall trading performance in New York. More positively, Asia showed some signs of a recovery and New Zealand continued to perform well. We are on track to move forward on a number of significant capital investment projects this year, designed to improve returns on Group assets. We also remain alert to acquisition opportunities.'



In the first 21 days of trading in April 2018, Group RevPAR in constant currency decreased by 2.8%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX