

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth moderated for the third straight month in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 5.2 percent year-over-year in March, slower than February's 6.1 percent rise.



Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 11.9 percent annually in March and those of non-food products climbed by 4.6 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased 0.6 percent from February, when it decreased by 2.8 percent.



