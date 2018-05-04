Celebrating Open Access academic research of women scientists

IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, announced today the selected books for the "IntechOpen Women in Sciences 2018" Book Collection. As part of its support of women scientists worldwide, the company created this annual program and is now reporting the results.

"Women scientists embraced the idea to publish their research and get international exposure in this inaugural Book Collection program and we received almost 300 submissions," said Alex Lazinica, CEO/Co-founder and scientist himself of IntechOpen. "I would like to applaud all women who submitted ideas on being proactive in their quest to publish. Our team is in touch with all who submitted ideas. It is my privilege to be able to congratulate academic editors of the selected books your book topics represent a wide range of sciences and your submission was chosen with the criteria confirmed by our Scientific Advisors. We look forward to seeing your Open Access books published by the 2019th International Women in Sciences Day."

The Books Selected by IntechOpen's Scientific Advisors

This inaugural program was announced on February 9, 2018 to mark the UNESCO's official celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The submissions have been evaluated and the selection of books made by The Women in Sciences Book Collections Committee, led by Viktorija Zgela, M.A., Academic and Institutional Liaison at IntechOpen, and the company's Scientific Advisors, including Dr. Izabela Naydenova, Dublin Institute of Technology; Dr. Dennis Wat, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, UK; Dr. Krasimir Metodiev, Medical University of Varna, Bulgaria and Dr. Bernardo Llamas Moya, Politechnical University of Madrid, Spain.

The evaluation was based on the following criteria: quality and originality of the proposal, fit with the trends in the corresponding scientific field, significance of the topic for the scientific community, the biographical/scientific background of editors and their affiliated institutions, with a notion to represent candidates from all continents.

The selected book topics and (co)editors to be included in the IntechOpen "Women in Science 2018" Book Collection are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Alyssa Brewer, University of California, Irvine, CA, US Cognitive Sciences

Chiara Dall'Asta, University of Parma, Italy, Food Science and Technology

Bahareh Golfar, Iogen Corporation and Shirin Golchi, Simon Fraser University, Canada, Data Science

Tetyana Morozyuk, Technical University Berlin, Germany, Energy Engineering/Physics

Nilce Ortiz, Institute for Nuclear and Energy Research IPEN, Brazil, Environmental Engineering

Marquidia Pacheco, Instituto Nacional de Investigaciones Nucleares, Mexico, Renewable Energy

Catrin Sian Rutland, University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, Veterinary Medicine and Science

Eva Segelov, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, Oncology

Monika Singh, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, India, Physics

Rebecca Tadokera, University of Cape Town, South Africa, Pulmonology/Epidemiology

All selected academic editors are provided a free introductory chapter plus one more complimentary chapter, as well as discounts in publishing fees for all chapters in the books, several printed copies of books, and assistance with the research dissemination. IntechOpen is also providing assistance to editors of all submitted book topics to help them round out their book ideas and potentially publish, if they meet the IntechOpen's quality standards.

About IntechOpen

Founded in 2004, IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, provides a collaborative environment for peer-reviewed scholarly content and book publishing of academic research, giving scientific thinking its home. The scientific community of editors, authors, funders and librarians worldwide benefit from open access research dissemination, ensuring faster spreading and advancement of scientific knowledge. The company's global headquarter is in London, UK. www.intechopen.com

