

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as investors look forward to the release of U.S. jobs report due later in the day for directional cues.



The U.S. economy is expected to have added 192,000 jobs last month, after rising by 103,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.



Investors keenly watch developments from China-U.S. trade talks in Beijing. The talks, led by Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, are aimed to reach a breakthrough on the tariff standoff between the world's two biggest economies.



The kiwi showed mixed trading against its major counterparts on Thursday. While it held steady against the yen and the aussie, it rose against the greenback and the euro.



The kiwi declined to 1.0756 against the aussie, its lowest since March 22. The kiwi is poised to challenge support around the 1.09 mark.



The kiwi dropped to 0.7022 against the greenback and 1.7069 against the euro, from its early 4-day high of 0.7053 and a 2-week high of 1.7002, respectively. The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.69 against the greenback and 1.72 against the euro.



Reversing from an early high of 76.96 against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 76.59. Next key support for the kiwi is likely seen around the 75.00 level.



Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies and Eurozone retail sales for March are due in the European session.



In the New York session, U.S. jobs data and Canada Ivey PMI for April are scheduled for release.



At 12:00 pm ET, New York Fed President William Dudley will discuss financial turmoil and the challenges ahead in an interview conducted by Matthew Winkler with Bloomberg News.



San Francisco Fed President John Williams will give remarks at the Hoover Institute's Monetary Policy Conference, hosted by Stanford University at 3:00 pm ET.



