More than 1,500 jobs are at risk after Virgin Media announced plans to shut a Swansea call centre, and as the company behind the fashion brands Jacques Vert and Windsmoor teeters on the edge of collapse. More than 1,000 jobs are on the line at Calvetron. Administrators are expected to be formally appointed at the parent group, Calvetron Style Holdings, on Friday for what will be the second time in a year. - Guardian House of Fraser's rescue restructuring faces a significant hurdle after it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...