Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") announces that it has entered into a credit facility agreement with Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP ("Sprott") providing EMX with a US$ 5 million senior secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility").

The US$ 5 million loan made under the Credit Facility will mature on May 2, 2019 and carries an annual interest rate of 12%, payable monthly. In consideration of the Credit Facility, EMX paid to Sprott a fee of US$ 100,000. EMX intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility for corporate and working capital purposes.

Narinder Nagra, managing partner of Sprott, commented: "As one of the largest investors dedicated to the natural resource sector, Sprott is excited to partner with EMX. Our partnership with the EMX team is consistent with our strategy of providing innovative and flexible capital to maximize the value of exceptional projects."

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its generative business with strategic investment and third party royalty acquisition.

