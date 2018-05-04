

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 03-May-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,289,322.92 11.8127



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 32,926,570.10 16.2828



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,519,276.21 20.2772



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 18,974,733.52 18.9747



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 03/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,827,871.09 11.1007



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10225000 USD 114,005,198.45 11.1497



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,056,493.04 13.42



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 446,791.87 14.8881



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 289,699.12 16.9454



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,569,621.50 17.1651



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 411454 GBP 4,702,928.41 11.43



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 55,787,003.31 17.8877



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 50,640,576.23 19.8065



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 57,949,653.26 18.1954



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,954,912.43 15.4372



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 03/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,111,638.77 15.814



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,009,476.04 17.2039



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 883,091.41 19.2462



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,197,168.87 17.0878



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,110,857.65 10.9123



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 303,867.17 19.1884



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,150,382.36 20.2866



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,509,756.25 20.7862



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 03/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,817,087.79 18.4727



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,110,011.75 18.472



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,190,579.67 13.7076



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,300,013.82 19.6397



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,902,394.74 16.8765



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,029,742.69 11.3767



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,555,777.19 20.6764



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,274,218.51 16.9547



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,901,586.68 18.2863



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,731,667.05 5.6329



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,095,495.37 18.3298



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 387,882.38 15.6575



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,258,178.93 13.975



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 493,248.85 17.7779



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 48,414.83 20.3424



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,794,878.43 20.7967



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,819,445.85 19.7222



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX