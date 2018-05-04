Trading in Intervacc AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is May 7, 2018.



Short name: IVACC BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010985606 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 152813 ---------------------------



