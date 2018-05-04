

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter profit declined to 102 million euros from last year's 160 million euros. Earnings per share were 4.3 euros, down from 5 euros last year.



Profit before tax dropped to 137 million euros from 214 million euros a year ago.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT decreased to 126 million euros from 211 million euros last year. The EBIT margin was 7.4 percent, compared to 11.2 percent a year ago.



EBITDA margin declined to 13.3 percent from 16 percent last year.



In the first quarter of 2018, Vestas generated revenue of 1.69 billion euros, down 10 percent from prior year's 1.89 billion euros.



Revenues dropped 5 percent organically.



Order intake declined to 1.2 billion euros from 1.8 billion euros last year.



Wind turbine and service order backlog of 21.6 billion euros was up 8 percent year-on-year.



Further, Vestas maintained its 2018 guidance on revenue of 10 billion euros to 11 billion euros and EBIT margin of 9-11 percent with the service EBIT margin remaining stable.



Vestas shares were losing around 3.4 percent to trade at 398.20 Danish kroner.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX