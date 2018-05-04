

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Friday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for April.



Ahead of these data, the euro dropped against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1969 against the greenback, 130.55 against the yen, 1.1955 against the franc and 0.8826 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



