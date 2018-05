PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit widened in March on higher imports, figures from the customs office showed Friday.



The trade gap increased to EUR 5.26 billion from EUR 5 billion a month ago. The shortfall was expected to remain unchanged at EUR 5 billion.



Exports grew 0.4 percent after easing 0.7 percent. At the same time, imports advanced 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 1.5 percent decrease a month ago.



