National Grid said on Friday that Andrew Bonfield will step down as group chief financial officer to take up a role in a US public company, which will also enable him to be closer to his family. Bonfield, who has been CFO since November 2010, will step down following the company's annual general meeting at the end of July. Meanwhile, current group tax and treasury director Andy Agg will become interim CFO pending the appointment of a permanent successor. Chairman Peter Gershon said: "On behalf ...

