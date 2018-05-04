HSBC announced a $2bn share buyback as it reported a 4% fall in first-quarter profit as costs rose from increased investment in growth and digital banking. The banking behemoth generated revenue of $13.7bn in the first three months of the year, up 6% compared to a year ago, or 3% at the underlying level if excluding currency translation and movements in significant items. Reported profit before tax of $4.8bn was 4% lower, well short of the $5.8bn average of analysts' estimates, and down 3% to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...