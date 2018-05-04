British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) reported first quarter operating profit of 280m before exceptional items on Friday, an improvement from its restated 2017 figure of 160m. The FTSE 100 company, which also owns the carriers Iberia, Vueling, Level and Aer Lingus and has a minority shareholding in Norwegian Air Shuttle, said its net foreign exchange operating profit impact for the quarter was a favourable 58m. Passenger unit revenue for the quarter was down 0.7%, ...

