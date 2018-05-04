Paper and packaging group Smurfit Kappa posted a 22% jump in first-quarter earnings on Friday as it said the full-year outcome is expected to be "materially better" than 2017. In the three months to the end of March, group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to 340m, while group underlying revenue pushed up 7% to 2.17bn. Smurfit said the results reflect the ongoing benefits of its capital investment programme and strong demand in most markets where it is ...

