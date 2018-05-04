Referring to the bulletin from Atlas Copco AB's annual general meeting, held on April 24, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 9, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: ATCO A Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0006886750 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 8, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011166610 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 9, 2018 Short name: ATCO B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0006886768 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 8, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011166628 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 9, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact Atlas Copco AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.