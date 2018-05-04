

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Friday as investors kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks and waited for cues from the U.S. jobs report due later in the day.



Employment is expected to increase by 192,000 jobs in April after rising by 103,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.



China's Shanghai Composite index slid 0.32 percent to finish at 3,091.03 as traders remained focus on the US-China trade talks as well as upcoming U.S. employment data.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down over 1 percent in late trade after the latest survey from Nikkei showed the private sector in Hong Kong swung to contraction in April.



Australian shares retreated as banks succumbed to selling pressure on weaker local currency and amid concerns that an extended period of low interest rates may weigh on their net interest rate margins.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 35.40 points or 0.58 percent to 6,062.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 31.60 points or 0.51 percent at 6,155.40.



The big four banks fell between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent while investment bank Macquarie Group inched up 0.2 percent after posting a record full year net profit.



Wealth manager AMP gained half a percent after it strenuously denied allegations it may have committed a criminal offence. A fall in iron ore and aluminium prices weighed on the mining sector, with South32 shares ending down more than 3 percent.



Commercial explosives maker Orica Ltd rallied 3.3 percent on news that it will set aside A$115 mln ($86.84 mln) towards provision for environmental cleanup.



Seoul stocks fell as investors sold off healthcare stocks on worries over their future growth. The benchmark Kospi tumbled 25.87 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 2,461.38. Samsung BioLogics slumped 7.8 percent to extend recent losses while biosimiliar firm Celltrion Inc. lost 4.6 percent.



South Korea posted a current account surplus of $5.18 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said today - up from $3.96 billion in February. The goods account surplus widened to $9.88 billion, compared to $9.36 billion a year earlier.



New Zealand shares closed slightly higher, led by consumer staple stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 11.09 points or 0.13 percent to 8,557.97, ending the week higher by more than 2 percent. A2Milk Company surged 2.7 percent to its highest level since April 11.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.9 percent even as the latest survey from Nikkei showed the country's private sector expanded at a faster rate in April.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving down 0.4 percent despite positive trade balance data.



India's Sensex was declining half a percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 1.1 percent while the Taiwan Weighted was marginally higher.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors fretted about the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks and a report showed growth in the U.S. services sector slowed for a third straight month in April.



The Dow inched up marginally while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid around 0.2 percent.



