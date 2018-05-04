

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales for March. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in March, faster than the 0.1 percent increase in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc and the greenback, it fell against the yen. Against the pound, it recovered.



The euro was worth 1.1968 against the greenback, 130.52 against the yen, 1.1952 against the franc and 0.8831 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



