Washington, D.C., May 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc., the global leader in transportation cybersecurity, announced today that it is entering the Aerospace and Defense market with the appointment of Washington, D.C.-based Zoran Kehler as the company's Director of Global Strategy for Aerospace and Defense Programs.Zoran brings to Trillium over two decades of experience in product management, strategy and commercialization at Ericsson, AIRCOM International, Schema and VIAVI Solutions."Zoran will lead our new aerospace and defense business to enable government and defense fleets to cyber secure their mission critical assets," commented David Uze, Trillium CEO. "Zoran's experience in wireless telecommunications and advanced IT R&D is the perfect fit as Trillium expands its mission to protecting aerospace and defense infrastructure.""The world of mobility and protecting its critical infrastructures requires a coordinated information security strategy. Airbus Ventures recognizes Trillium as a key actor in developing global cybersecurity systems that extend right up the vertical axis, with leading applications from the ground to highest altitudes," said Dr. Lewis Pinault, Airbus Ventures Managing Investment Partner, Japan & Asia Pacific."Trillium technology allows military vehicles to deploy counter measures in the face of cyber-attack while in the theatre of battle," Kehler said. "Through the use of machine learning and other artificial intelligence technologies, these counter measures can be dispatched in real time to address new threat patterns. With Trillium technology deployed, I am confident that the United States Armed Forces and its Allies will stand protected against cyber threats, foreign and domestic."About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure provides a multi-layered solution for hardening connected and autonomous vehicle against cyber-attacks. Trillium's SecureIOT platform provides authenticated operational and threat management data from fleet vehicles that preserves privacy, confidentiality and anonymity of data at rest and in motion. Value-added service providers rely on secure and authentic data from Trillium for digital forensics, UBI, preventive maintenance, telematics, car sharing and other services. The company operates design centers and fleet security operation sites in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Brno, Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo. For further information, please visit www.trilliumsecure.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products and services are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE trademarks.For Media Enquiries, please contact Adrian.Sossna@trilliumsecure.com.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.