Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, H Smart, Inc. has engaged Kim Castle of Verve Integrative to create a market strategy and manage a direct response television (DRTV) ad campaign to promote its hempSMART product line.

The Company anticipates that its recently announced EPCO direct sales marketing campaign, in conjunction with the upcoming DRTV marketing campaign and the Company's ongoing network marketing campaign should result in an improvement in hempSMART product sales in Q3 and Q4 2018. The budget for the DRTV program is approximately $100,000.

hempSMART is working with Ms. Castle of Verve Integrative and their experienced marketing team to develop a market strategy and a television commercial for the hempSMART Pet Drops that will air on cable networks in select regions nationally this summer. The hempSMART commercial spot will have featured placement on the official eCommerce site of a well-known DRTV company and will be broadly promoted on integrated social media outlets, benefiting from well-established consumer engagement strategies.

Ms. Castle is leading a team that has more than 25 years of experience in many variations of media strategy, development and production, working for Disney, GM, ABC, Paramount, GreyGroup and McCann, to mention just a few. They specialize in multipoint story experiences designed to educate, entertain and endorse while mirroring the human mind's process of solving a problem, thereby supporting consumers in making emotional and logical product conclusions. Ms. Castle's experience both in front of and behind the camera provides an invaluable edge to the hempSMART marketing campaign.

In addition, Ms. Castle has personally been an advocate of CBD as an alternative to traditional products currently on the market. "We are very pleased to partner with hempSMART on their journey to bring such thoughtful and well-developed products to the people who need natural relief and enhanced health solutions. I wish hempSMART Pet Drops were available to support my cherished dog when we were going through a health challenge together," said Castle.

Donald Steinberg, CEO of MCOA, stated "Kim's experience gives us an excellent opportunity to greatly expand the marketing strategy for the hempSMART brand and product line. We are honored that the hempSMART product line will be managed by her and the Verve Integrative team. We look forward to the new television commercial airing this summer."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication, and disclaims CBD as a dietary supplement. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

