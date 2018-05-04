

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales grew at a slower pace in March largely on weak non-food product sales, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, slower than February's 0.3 percent increase. This was also slower than the expected growth of 0.5 percent.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 0.2 percent on month, following a 1 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, non-food products sales dropped 0.5 percent each in February and March.



On a yearly basis, growth in retail trade volume eased to a 5-month low of 0.8 percent from 1.8 percent in February. Sales were expected to grow 1.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX