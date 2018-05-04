Referring to the bulletin from NetEnt AB's annual general meeting, held on April 25, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 8, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: NET B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0009773237 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 7, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011089200 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 8, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact NetEnt AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.