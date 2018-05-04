

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Friday as investors digested a slew of mixed earnings updates and kept an eye on the U.S.-China trade talks.



Traders will also scrutinize the U.S. jobs report for April later in the day for further indications of the strength of the labor market and inflation pressures.



The benchmark DAX was up 29 points or 0.23 percent at 12,719 in opening deals after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



BASF rose about half a percent. The chemical company backed its FY guidance after reporting a slight increase in Q1 operating profit.



Lanxess shares jumped 6.5 percent. The specialty chemicals company lifted guidance for fiscal 2018 after reporting an increase in Q1 net income.



Rhoen-Klinikum advanced 1.7 percent after posting 8 percent growth in EBITDA earnings during the first quarter.



Wireless telecom firm Freenet slumped more than 5 percent despite confirming its 2018 outlook.



Property group Vonovia lost 1.6 percent on fund raising reports.



Volkswagen declined 2.4 percent. The United States Justice Department has charged its former CEO Marin Winterkorn in connection with the Dieselgate scandal.



Shares of BMW were down around 2 percent. The luxury carmaker reported that its first-quarter pre-tax profit edged down on weak revenues due to currency effects, while net profit increased from last year.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic activity expanded strongly in April but the pace of expansion slowed marginally since March, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell slightly to 55.1 in April from 55.2 in March. According to flash estimate, the index remained unchanged at 55.2 in April.



Germany's composite PMI came in at 54.6 in April, down from March's 55.1 and below the flash estimate of 55.3 as weaker expansion in services business activity offset a slight pick-up in the rate of manufacturing output growth.



