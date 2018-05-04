

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON), a software-industrial company, announced Friday that Olivier Rabiller has been appointed to continue to lead Transportation Systems as President and CEO after it spins into a standalone, publicly traded company between now and the end of the third quarter.



It was in October last year that Honeywell announced its intention to separately spin off the Transportation Systems business, as well as its Honeywell Homes product portfolio and ADI global distribution business, into two standalone, publicly traded companies.



The planned Transportation Systems spin is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2018. The planned Homes spin is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.



The new Transportation Systems business is expected to be leader in turbocharger technologies and to have annualized revenue of approximately $3 billion. It will have about 6,500 employees.



Rabiller, who joined the company in 2002, has led Transportation Systems since July 2016.



Prior to the current role, he served as Vice President and General Manager of Transportation Systems for High Growth Regions, Business Development, and Aftermarket, for two years. Prior to that, he served two years as Vice President and General Manager, Transportation Systems Aftermarket.



He also served for seven years at Renault.



