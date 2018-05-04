

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday after weak earnings updates from the likes of BNP Paribas and Societe Gneerale.



Amid lack of fresh catalysts, investors kept an eye on the U.S.-China trade talks and looked ahead to the release of U.S. jobs report for April later in the day for further indications of the strength of the labor market and inflation pressures.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points or 0.26 percent at 5,487 in opening deals after closing half a percent lower on Thursday.



Electric utility EDF rose 1.4 percent after it bought the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm project from global wind and solar developer Mainstream Renewable Power for £441 million.



Insurer Axa was little changed after its revenues fell 2.7 percent in the first quarter.



Lender BNP Paribas tumbled 2.5 percent after posting a 17 percent fall in first-quarter net income on weak revenues.



Societe Generale lost 5.5 percent. The bank reported higher first-quarter profit but overall revenue at its investment banking business declined amid the low-interest rate environment.



Air France KLM shares plunged as much as 7 percent after the airline said it expects profits to fall this year due to the effect of strikes at its main French unit.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic activity expanded strongly in April but the pace of expansion slowed marginally since March, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell slightly to 55.1 in April from 55.2 in March. According to flash estimate, the index remained unchanged at 55.2 in April.



France registered a faster growth in April, with the corresponding index rising to 56.9 from 56.3 in March.



France's current account gap widened in the three months ended March, while the trade deficit widened to 5.26 billion euros in March on higher imports, separate reports showed.



