

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Friday as miners recovered from losses in the previous session and investors cheered trading updates from the likes of International Consolidated Airlines Group and EasyJet.



Traders also kept an eye on the U.S.-China trade talks and looked ahead to the release of U.S. jobs report for April later in the day for further indications of the strength of the labor market and inflation pressures.



Meanwhile, the timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of England is likely to be delayed to August, because of the dip in economic performance, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said.



Nonetheless, the think tank said the Monetary Policy Committee will remain on a gentle path of monetary policy normalization.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31 points or 0.41 percent at 7,533 in late opening deals after closing half a percent lower in the previous session.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all rose about 1 percent.



HSBC Holdings tumbled 3 percent. The bank's first-quarter pre-tax profit fell 4 percent from a year ago due to higher operating expenses.



Packaging group Smurfit Kappa Group rose over 1 percent after its first-quarter earnings soared 22 percent.



British Airways-parent IAG jumped 5.3 percent after its Q1 adjusted operating profit climbed 75 percent.



Low-cost airline EasyJet advanced 1.6 percent after posting higher passenger traffic and load factor figures for April.



