

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's service sector activity expanded at a steady pace in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 52.6 in April, the same score as in March. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, new business rose at a stronger rate in April and the employment growth was the best seen in this year so far.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a three-month high on higher employee costs and increased prices paid for fuel and supplier services.



Meanwhile, output prices dropped marginally amid competitive pressures.



