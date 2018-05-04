In the past financial year, India missed its rooftop solar PV targets, although it did exceed those for both grid-connected ground-mounted and off-grid systems, reports the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.In an update on the progress of its ambitious solar targets, the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has revealed that, in the 2017-2018 financial year, its rooftop solar PV targets were massively missed, with just 352.83 MW installed versus the goal of 1 GW. On a more positive note, grid connected ground mounted systems slightly exceeded their 9 GW installation target, at ...

