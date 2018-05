MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined sharply in April, figures from the labor ministry showed Friday.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 86,683 in April from the previous month. Compared to previous year, unemployment declined by 237,168.



The number of registered unemployed totaled 3.33 million, the lowest since January 2009.



The number of unemployed among youth aged below 25 years, decreased by 7,469 in April from the previous month.



