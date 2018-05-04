

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth accelerated unexpectedly in March, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



Retail sales climbed 7.1 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 6.6 percent rise in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 6.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales advanced 8.5 percent in March from a year earlier.



Sales of non-food products grew 7.8 percent annually in March and those of food, drinks and tobacco rose by 7.0 percent.



