US-owned cable broadband operator Virgin Media plans to close a call centre in Swansea and Nottingham and two more as it halves the number of offices but upgrades facilities there. Virgin Media said in the announcement it would be cutting jobs in a move to restructure the business to provide fewer but higher-quality workplaces. The Swansea centre, which employs almost 800 staff, shut down will be followed by site in Nottingham in the next two years. The move involves the reduction of customer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...