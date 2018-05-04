

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.39 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $1.44 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.51 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $141.43 million from $113.3 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $18.51 Mln. vs. $10.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $141.43 Mln vs. $113.3 Mln last year.



