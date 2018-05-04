

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed on Friday in view of disappointing trading updates from the likes of BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and HSBC Holdings.



Traders also kept an eye on the U.S.-China trade talks and looked ahead to the release of U.S. jobs report for April later in the day for further indications of the strength of the labor market and inflation pressures.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 385.35 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent while France's CAC 40 index was down 0.2 percent, dragged down by banks.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S fell 3 percent after its first-quarter profit declined to 102 million euros from last year's 160 million euros.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all rose about 1 percent after losses in the previous session.



HSBC Holdings tumbled 3 percent. The bank's first-quarter pre-tax profit fell 4 percent from a year ago due to higher operating expenses.



British Airways-parent IAG jumped 5.3 percent after its Q1 adjusted operating profit climbed 75 percent.



French electric utility EDF rose 1.6 percent after it bought the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm project from global wind and solar developer Mainstream Renewable Power for £441 million.



Lender BNP Paribas tumbled 1.9 percent after posting a 17 percent fall in first-quarter net income on weak revenues.



Societe Generale lost 6 percent. The bank reported higher first-quarter profit but overall revenue at its investment banking business declined amid the low-interest rate environment.



Air France KLM shares plunged as much as 7 percent after the airline said it expects profits to fall this year due to the effect of strikes at its main French unit.



Germany's Lanxess shares jumped 7 percent. The specialty chemicals company lifted guidance for fiscal 2018 after reporting an increase in Q1 net income.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic activity expanded strongly in April but the pace of expansion slowed marginally since March, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell slightly to 55.1 in April from 55.2 in March. According to flash estimate, the index remained unchanged at 55.2 in April.



