

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza (LZAGF.PK) said it had a positive start to 2018 led by the businesses along the healthcare continuum. The former Capsugel business, now part of Lonza Pharma & Biotech and Lonza Consumer Health, has shown a strong performance. Lonza said it is confident to achieve a positive half-year result 2018. The company is fully confident of achieving, at a minimum, the previously communicated full-year guidance of mid-single-digit sales growth on a comparable basis in line with Mid-Term Guidance 2022 and 100 bps improvement in CORE EBITDA margin in line with Mid-Term Guidance 2022.



Richard Ridinger, Lonza's CEO, said: 'We have further strengthened our technology footprint by adding to our portfolio the world's largest dedicated cell-and-gene-therapy manufacturing facility in Pearland, Texas, and by expanding our mid-scale mammalian capacity in Portsmouth, NH. We will continue to invest into our innovative offerings, global presence, commercial and operational excellence while reviewing our portfolio as part of our long-term strategic growth path.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX