

Foresight 4 VCT plc



Change to Director Information



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Foresight 4 VCT plc announces the appointment of Michael Gray as a non-executive director of JTC plc with effect from 14 March 2018.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight 4 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ4AB07YBS9R13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX